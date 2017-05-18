When a new employee starts at your company, why not provide them with free SIM cards for work purposes. Here are five great apps that should be in the arsenal of every small business:

Slack users see 48.6% fewer internal emails and held 25.1% fewer meetings after installing and using the app, according to a company survey. You can download a basic version of the app for free, but if you want to invite guest users or host group calls, you’re going to need to upgrade, which will cost you either £5.25 or £9.75 depending on whether you consider yourself a power user.

If you want to be productive, download the Trello app and sign up now. Create cars that remind you to complete tasks, create lists and add other members of your team to your cards to track who’s doing what, when. It’s completely free and syncs to the web-based version in seconds. We can’t recommend it enough.

Business travel is on the increase in the UK. Just look at the Eurostar as an example, which raised revenue sales by 15% in the first three months of 2017. Get all of your travel-related confirmations in one place: hotel, plane, train etc. Big organisations might be able to afford a travel manager, but SMEs are more likely to need to organise their own travel. With Tripit, see all of your confirmations in one list, which you can even share with others in your company, meaning that everybody is always in the loop.

Fuze is a simple video conferencing app that enables quick visual conference calling. Meetings are always clearer and more productive when you can see the person you’re talking to, and Fuze gives you that in high definition fidelity.

You might be using SurveyMonkey – or a similar surveying system – to help get to grips with your customers, but what about using it internally? Sending out quick e-surveys to your team is a great way of gauging interest levels, satisfaction and more in just a few clicks.

So there you have it – five great apps for your small business. If you’ve not downloaded these yet, they’re certainly worth your time.