Not only are new formats introduced from time to time, but every device is different in terms of the video formats that it supports.

Rather than constantly having to download special players to view certain formats of videos, it is easier to simply be able to convert them into compatible formats instead. That can be done with the help of a video converter – such as Movavi Video Converter.

Convert Videos in a Few Easy Steps

Regardless of whether you want to switch your video to MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV or any other format, the steps that you need to take to do so with Movavi Video Converter are similar. All you need to do is:

Launch Movavi Video Converter. Click on the ‘Add Media’ button and select ‘Add Video’ then choose the video that you wish to convert. Open the ‘Video’ tab near the bottom and select a format or open the ‘Devices’ tab and choose a preset for the device you’re using. Click ‘Convert’ to start converting the video.

By choosing a preset for a particular device, Movavi Video Converter will automatically use the best possible video format and settings accordingly. On top of that it should be noted that you can convert multiple videos at the same time, adjust the video settings manually or compress them down to a specific size if you so choose.

Numerous Additional Features

While that is all that you need to know to convert videos using Movavi Video Converter, it is far from the full scope of its features. If you wish you can explore them further, starting with its capability to convert other types of media files such as audio files and images to various formats that will also let you create animated GIFs, extract audio tracks from videos, or grab screenshots.

On top of that Movavi Video Converter also has several editing tools that may prove invaluable. It can be used to trim out unwanted footage, merge clips together, improve the video quality, stabilize shaky footage, or crop and rotate video segments. In short, you should be able to tidy up and improve your videos quite nicely.

As you may be starting to realize, although it is billed as a ‘video’ converter – Movavi Video Converter can do much more than that. Because of how easy it makes it to convert videos and perform other tasks, it is certainly a good tool to have up your sleeve just in case you ever need to convert, optimize, or improve your videos.