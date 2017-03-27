Scaling your business: Implementing a WMS system

Here we explain the benefits of a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and how to implement it in your business…

What is a WMS?

A warehouse management system is a software application that allows a business to monitor and track warehouse activities, including the day to day running of their order processes, inventory levels and stock locations. There are companies such as TouchPath, which deliver customised, user-defined supply chain solutions for organisations of all sizes.

What are the benefits of WMS?

Keeping up to date with your stock levels, orders and locations means that you are less likely to run into problems, whether that be out-of-stock items or missing orders, which will, in turn, lead to happier customers and return business.

Implementing this level of control and oversight on your warehouse, also allows you to increase your order capacity, which leads to more business and greater profits.

You can have a greater understanding of where you need to assign labour, making sure that all aspects of the warehouse are covered and nothing is overlooked.

In-house theft will decrease, as each individual warehouse worker is assigned a user account which tracks their movements throughout the day, meaning that theft is more easily detected and therefore less likely to happen.

And what’s more, all of this can be controlled from one easy to use, centralised point.

How to implement a WMS system?

Installing a WMS needs meticulous planning to make the change as hassle-free and seamless as possible. It may be a good idea to appoint an internal project manager who has a full understanding of your business, the warehouse and the areas that need special consideration. This will help in the installing of the system, as a WMS can be tailored to your warehouses specific requirements.

With this in mind, it is also essential that you have clear objectives on what you want your WMS to achieve from the outset, as this will guide the installation of the system.

Ensure that your warehouse operatives are fully involved with the whole process. Give them the opportunity to offer their opinion on the current issues in the warehouse, comment on your decisions, and allow them time to feedback on how the WMS is working in-house. Making sure they feel involved in the process and are being listened to will help facilitate a smooth and unified transfer.

Implementing a WMS is a wise choice for any expanding e-commerce business. Warehouse Management Systems at TouchPath can be tailored to the specific needs of your business – for every business, they can create a unique warehouse management software solution.