How to choose the right office space for your business

Many people have got them down to a tee, but having a check list is always handy. Here, Michael Davies, of LondonOffices.com talks about what to ask yourself and what to look for in your new office.

Choosing and moving into an office can be almost as stressful as moving into a new home. The boxes, the files, the computers right down to the last paperclip all have to find a new space. So, when you do move you want to make sure that your new office satisfies all your needs. Here’s what to look for:

What do you need from the office? Different businesses have different needs. Your business may be a creative agency, in which case you’ll want an office with good internet connections, IT support and to be in a like-minded area. Or if you deal in finance then your priorities could lie with being in a financial district. Before starting your search you need to know what it is your company needs, there are many office spaces out there which can help you run your business.

Location: For employees, clients and business networking purposes location is essential. Choosing an office near a major tube or train station is great for clients and employees. And having offices amongst like-minded businesses can benefit the productivity and creativity of your team. For example, the SE1 postcode, in the shadow of The Shard is becoming an excellent location for new and small businesses. And the office space is up to 30% cheaper than the average workstation across London.

Technology facilities and support: Technology is an essential part of any successful modern business and some companies need more advanced options than others. If you are working in design then a fast and reliable internet connection is needed. Just as much as IT support will provide instant help for an accounts firm that needs to zip off files at a moment’s notice.

Flexible offices for a mobile business: Increasingly more businesses are working from their laptop and using their mobile phone. This means that having a permanent office can be throwing money away, that’s why there is a boom in the number of people hot-desking at office lounges. There are also conference room facilities which can be used, making it easy to host meetings in a convenient location for clients.

A space and price perfect for start-up business: There are a number of business incubator programs available to help companies that are just starting up. To help your business through the first year of its life there is cheap support available from connections within the offices and through the organisation.

A new office needs to be right for your needs, there are a range of offices which are purpose built, so don’t be afraid to turn down a place if it’s not right for you. From choosing the perfect postcode to making sure it’s cost-effective, asking all the right questions of yourself and whoever is helping you search is essential to finding a perfect place to expand your business.