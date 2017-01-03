Areas encompassing Southwark, Waterloo and London Bridge proved most popular for SMEs looking to rent serviced office space, with a total percentage of London’s businesses standing there standing at just over 7 per cent.

The area has become an extension of the City in recent years with developments such as The Shard underlining the significant amount of investment which has flooded into the area in the past decade.

According to the study by Flexioffices, the SE1 area boasts a wide selection of SMEs across various sectors with business services, finance/commodities, media, IT and legal particularly well represented in the area.

Elsewhere, the NW1 area in and around Kings Cross and Euston proved to be the second post popular destination for the capital’s SMEs, drawing firms attracted by the transport links to the rest of the UK and Europe.

London’s tech clusters also made an appearance in the list with relatively small postcodes such as EC2A, which includes Liverpool Street, and EC2M, which includes Old Street and Shoreditch, boasting the third and fourth highest concentration of SMEs respectively.