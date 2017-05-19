The fifteen female entrepreneurs, who are leading businesses that are growing at an average of 115 per cent annually, will travel to the Valley on June 19 in a bid to learn from US founders about scaling businesses globally, drum up investment, develop new networks and identify new customers in the Bay area.

Women-led companies are growing rapidly in the UK. According to research produced by Founders4Schools, businesses led by women added over £3billion to the UK’s economy in the last 12 months. The research also found that there are 871 companies in the UK, with a turnover of up to £250millon, which are led by women and are growing at a median rate of 28 per cent annually.

The three-day trade mission, which will be led by Rajesh Agrawal, Chairman of London & Partners, Sherry Coutu CBE, co-Founder and Chair of SVC2UK, and Janet Coyle, Principal Advisor on Growth at London & Partners, will offer female founders the chance to connect with senior-level tech executives and meet with potential clients, investors and partners.

Settled which removes the need for an estate agent when selling a home, free app OLIO which connects users with their neighbours to share surplus food and tackle waste, and online network , designed to connect families affected by rare disease. Leading high-growth tech companies travelling on the trade mission include property tech platformwhich removes the need for an estate agent when selling a home, free appwhich connects users with their neighbours to share surplus food and tackle waste, and online network Raremark , designed to connect families affected by rare disease.

Gemma Young, CEO and Founder of Settled, said: “In strengthening connections between London and Silicon Valley, our opportunities become more and more global. We’re excited to be part of that mission; to continue to be a part of London’s wonderful tech hub and most of all; to be a part of the next generation of global businesses created in London.”

The companies will be joined on the trade mission by Rajesh Agrawal, Chairman of London & Partners, who will be banging the drum for London as a leading destination for foreign investment and as Europe’s fastest-growing tech hub.

Rajesh Agrawal, Chairman of London & Partners, said: “London is one of the world’s most successful tech ecosystems, and shares many strengths with Silicon Valley: Creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship. These female tech pioneers personify these qualities. I look forward to helping them maximise their investment and networking opportunities in North America, contributing to London’s economic prosperity.”

This is the third time that SVC2UK has led a female founders trade mission to Silicon Valley. Last year, entrepreneurs met with Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook and author of ‘Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead’.

Emily Forbes, Founder of Seenit, said: “The trade mission was inspiring, motivating and empowering. Not only because of the companies and entrepreneurs we met, but also because of the incredible women I got to travel with as part of the delegation.”

Launched in 2006 by Sherry Coutu, Ellen Levy and Reid Hoffman, SVC2UK is a not-for-profit programme run by London & Partners to promote stronger networks and entrepreneurship between Silicon Valley and the UK.